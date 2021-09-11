Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. is a provider of business decisioning data and analytics. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. is based in in Short Hills, New Jersey. “

Get Dun & Bradstreet alerts:

DNB has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays cut their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James raised Dun & Bradstreet from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.20.

Shares of NYSE DNB opened at $17.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Dun & Bradstreet has a fifty-two week low of $17.75 and a fifty-two week high of $29.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of -89.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.55.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 11.68% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $520.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dun & Bradstreet will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Bryan T. Hipsher purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.63 per share, with a total value of $55,890.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour bought 109,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,567.26. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 363,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,618,825.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 46.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 66,120.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,306 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.84% of the company’s stock.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dun & Bradstreet (DNB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dun & Bradstreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.