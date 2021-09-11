Zacks Investment Research Downgrades ING Groep (NYSE:ING) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ING GROEP-ADR is a global financial institution of Dutch origin offering banking, insurance and asset management to over 50 million private, corporate and institutional clients in 65 countries. ING can fully deliver what today’s clients expect: unlimited access, maximum convenience, immediate and accurate execution, personal advice, tailor-made solutions and competitive rates. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ING. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of ING Groep from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays lowered shares of ING Groep from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. HSBC reissued a hold rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.51.

Shares of ING Groep stock opened at $13.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.91. ING Groep has a 52 week low of $6.63 and a 52 week high of $14.28.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ING Groep by 539.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of ING Groep by 2,528.9% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 5,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,766 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

