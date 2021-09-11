Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HIW. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 165.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 113.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 2,381.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 3,215 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HIW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho downgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Highwoods Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.20.

Shares of HIW stock opened at $43.13 on Friday. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $29.18 and a one year high of $48.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.16.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.33). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 32.60%. The business had revenue of $185.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Highwoods Properties’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. This is a positive change from Highwoods Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.87%.

Highwoods Properties Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

