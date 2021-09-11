VGP (OTCMKTS:VGPBF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of VGP (OTCMKTS:VGPBF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

VGPBF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cheuvreux lowered shares of VGP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of VGP in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of VGP in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VGPBF opened at $219.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.29. VGP has a 52 week low of $201.20 and a 52 week high of $219.67.

VGP NV, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and manages logistics and semi-industrial real estate, and ancillary offices. The company leases its properties to tenants in logistic sector, including storing, assembling, re-conditioning, and final treatment of the goods. It also offers asset and property management services; and facility management services, such as maintenance, waste management, greenery maintenance services, etc.

