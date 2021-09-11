Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) Given New $285.00 Price Target at MKM Partners

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) had its price objective hoisted by MKM Partners from $250.00 to $285.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on WLTW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and set a $206.07 target price (down from $265.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $261.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, lowered their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $246.31.

Shares of WLTW stock opened at $236.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $219.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.95. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 1-year low of $179.31 and a 1-year high of $271.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.70. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.27%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 382.8% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 28.2% during the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 26.0% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

