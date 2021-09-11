Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) Given New $285.00 Price Target at MKM Partners

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) had its price objective hoisted by MKM Partners from $250.00 to $285.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on WLTW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and set a $206.07 target price (down from $265.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $261.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, lowered their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $246.31.
Shares of WLTW stock opened at $236.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $219.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.95. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 1-year low of $179.31 and a 1-year high of $271.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.27%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 382.8% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 28.2% during the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 26.0% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.
Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile
Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.
