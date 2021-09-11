Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $8.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina SA operates as a cement manufacturer. The Company focuses on the manufacture and commercialization of cement, masonry cement, aggregates, concrete and lime. Its products primarily distributed to professionals in the construction and engineering sector. Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina SA is based in BUENOS AIRES, Argentina. “

Shares of NYSE:LOMA opened at $7.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $854.70 million, a PE ratio of 5.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.72. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $8.26.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 23.11%. The firm had revenue of $151.88 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOMA. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 22.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 113,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 20,680 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 3.1% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 316,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 748,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,098,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 60.7% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 236,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 89,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sagil Capital LLP acquired a new position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,649,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina SA operates as a cement manufacturing company. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime, Concrete, Railroad, Aggregates and Others. The Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime segment comprises of the procurement of raw materials from quarries.

