Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402,734 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.10% of Sonos worth $4,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SONO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Sonos by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 879,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,579,000 after acquiring an additional 121,233 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Sonos during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,859,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sonos during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Sonos by 366.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Sonos during the 1st quarter valued at about $551,000. 73.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SONO opened at $36.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.36. Sonos, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.85 and a fifty-two week high of $44.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.89.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.29. Sonos had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 49.42%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SONO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sonos from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sonos from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.88.

In other news, CFO Brittany Bagley sold 55,000 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total value of $2,263,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 28,161 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total transaction of $1,171,497.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,324.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 292,830 shares of company stock valued at $10,601,262 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Sonos Profile

Sonos, Inc provides multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone, or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

