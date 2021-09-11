Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,503 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.22% of Univest Financial worth $1,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UVSP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Univest Financial by 7.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,967,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,846,000 after purchasing an additional 199,843 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Univest Financial by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 742,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,242,000 after buying an additional 68,327 shares during the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Univest Financial by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 127,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,632,000 after buying an additional 64,700 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Univest Financial by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 208,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,971,000 after buying an additional 49,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Univest Financial by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,617,000 after buying an additional 37,557 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Univest Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:UVSP opened at $25.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $762.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Univest Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $13.92 and a 12 month high of $30.14.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 33.46%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Univest Financial Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.78%.

About Univest Financial

Univest Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking business and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment consists of commercial and consumer banking. The Wealth Management segment comprises of investment advisory services, retirement plan services, trust, municipal pension services, and broker or dealer services.

