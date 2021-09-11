Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $519,000 Stake in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) by 38.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,370 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BE. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth about $11,026,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth about $262,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth about $10,129,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 1,311.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 31,141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.50 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.40.

NYSE:BE opened at $19.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Bloom Energy Co. has a one year low of $12.37 and a one year high of $44.95. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -27.62 and a beta of 3.47.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.17). Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 199.28% and a negative net margin of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $228.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 11,817 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total value of $281,480.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,530,314.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 7,646 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $153,837.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,492 shares of company stock valued at $2,676,966. Company insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

