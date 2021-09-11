Financial Analysis: Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) vs. Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW)

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) and Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Groupon and Stagwell’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Groupon 0.75% 14.81% 0.92% Stagwell -17.26% N/A -13.72%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Groupon and Stagwell, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Groupon 1 4 1 0 2.00 Stagwell 0 0 0 0 N/A

Groupon presently has a consensus target price of $42.17, indicating a potential upside of 92.19%. Given Groupon’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Groupon is more favorable than Stagwell.

Risk & Volatility

Groupon has a beta of 2.73, indicating that its stock price is 173% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stagwell has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.7% of Groupon shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.4% of Stagwell shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.2% of Groupon shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.8% of Stagwell shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Groupon and Stagwell’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Groupon $1.42 billion 0.46 -$287.93 million ($2.93) -7.49 Stagwell $1.20 billion 0.53 -$228.97 million N/A N/A

Stagwell has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Groupon.

Summary

Groupon beats Stagwell on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Groupon Company Profile

Groupon, Inc. operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Stagwell Company Profile

Stagwell, Inc. operates as media and public relations agency. It delivers brands that connecting culture-moving creativity with technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

