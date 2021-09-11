Contrasting Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) & Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

Get Vimeo alerts:

This table compares Vimeo and Alphabet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vimeo N/A N/A N/A Alphabet 28.57% 27.87% 19.65%

This table compares Vimeo and Alphabet’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vimeo N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Alphabet $182.53 billion 10.29 $40.27 billion $58.61 48.07

Alphabet has higher revenue and earnings than Vimeo.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Vimeo and Alphabet, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vimeo 0 3 5 0 2.63 Alphabet 0 1 39 0 2.98

Vimeo presently has a consensus target price of $49.50, indicating a potential upside of 25.51%. Alphabet has a consensus target price of $2,832.27, indicating a potential upside of 0.52%. Given Vimeo’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Vimeo is more favorable than Alphabet.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.4% of Alphabet shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.7% of Alphabet shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Alphabet beats Vimeo on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vimeo Company Profile

Vimeo, Inc. owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos. In addition, the company offers professional video hosting solutions for small businesses. It provides solutions for creative professionals, small businesses, enterprises, education sector, fitness centers, and faith teams. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in New York, New York. Vimeo, Inc.(NasdaqGS:VMEO) operates independently of IAC/InterActiveCorp as of May 24, 2021.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube. The Other Bets segment consists of businesses such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Verily, Waymo, and X. The company was founded by Lawrence E. Page and Sergey Mikhaylovich Brin on October 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Vimeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vimeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.