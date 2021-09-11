Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,060 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of Bridgewater Bancshares worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BWB. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 4,533 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $173,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 8,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BWB opened at $15.91 on Friday. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.65 and a 1 year high of $18.25. The stock has a market cap of $448.44 million, a P/E ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.12 and a 200 day moving average of $16.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 13.84%. Research analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

In related news, Director Douglas J. Parish purchased 3,000 shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Mary Jayne Crocker purchased 4,000 shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 141,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,527,925. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 14,920 shares of company stock valued at $373,000. 20.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which provides retail and commercial loan and deposit services. It offers deposits, lending, professional services, and business services. The company was founded by Jerry J. Baack and Jeffrey D. Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.

