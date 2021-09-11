Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 103,896 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Huntsman in the first quarter worth $4,357,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Huntsman by 9.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 472,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,618,000 after purchasing an additional 41,027 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in Huntsman by 364.4% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 43,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 33,999 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Huntsman in the first quarter worth $829,000. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Huntsman in the first quarter worth $558,000. Institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntsman alerts:

HUN has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.93.

NYSE:HUN opened at $27.22 on Friday. Huntsman Co. has a 1-year low of $20.95 and a 1-year high of $32.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.01 and a 200 day moving average of $27.51. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. Huntsman had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.53%.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.