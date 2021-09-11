Morgan Stanley Increases Stake in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR) by 41.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,794 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.38% of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 10,137 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 254.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 101,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,508,000 after purchasing an additional 72,934 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 11,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 2,379.6% in the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 413,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,430,000 after purchasing an additional 397,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $56.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.28. Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $57.39.

