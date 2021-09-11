Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 18,201 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 86.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,201 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 12,573.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 514,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,239,000 after acquiring an additional 510,473 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,112,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,263,000 after acquiring an additional 392,749 shares during the period. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $40,309,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 25.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,171,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,216,000 after purchasing an additional 237,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 299.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 147,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,158,000 after purchasing an additional 110,803 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $115.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.89. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $77.36 and a 52-week high of $119.21.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

