Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,096 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,074,699 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,709,000 after purchasing an additional 29,186 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,142 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,536,000 after buying an additional 8,171 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 172,128 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,840,000 after buying an additional 11,852 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 83,146 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Finally, Altavista Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 41,988 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 3,706 shares during the period.

Shares of ALSN stock opened at $36.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.82. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.16. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.69 and a 12 month high of $46.40.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $603.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.76 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 48.97%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.01%.

ALSN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.50.

Allison Transmission Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of vehicle propulsion solutions, which includes commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully-automatic transmissions and electric-hybrid and fully-electric systems. The company solutions are used in applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

