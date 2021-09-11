Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Stock Position in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) by 17.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,053 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Avient were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Avient during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,037,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Avient by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,977,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,164,000 after acquiring an additional 663,120 shares during the period. P2 Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Avient by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,401,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,256,000 after acquiring an additional 396,800 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Avient by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 718,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,950,000 after acquiring an additional 161,310 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avient by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,118,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,874,000 after acquiring an additional 160,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Avient alerts:

NYSE:AVNT opened at $47.28 on Friday. Avient Co. has a 52 week low of $24.26 and a 52 week high of $54.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.19.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Avient had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Avient’s revenue was up 102.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Avient Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Avient’s payout ratio is 49.13%.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers and silicone colorants.

Read More: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.