Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 7,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.75.

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total value of $54,868.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ES opened at $88.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.09. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $76.64 and a 52-week high of $96.66.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 13.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.21%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

