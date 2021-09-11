The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $206.89 Million

Equities analysts expect The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) to announce sales of $206.89 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for The Macerich’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $197.86 million and the highest estimate coming in at $216.00 million. The Macerich reported sales of $185.84 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Macerich will report full-year sales of $816.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $787.07 million to $839.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $862.50 million, with estimates ranging from $821.51 million to $908.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Macerich.

Get The Macerich alerts:

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.50). The Macerich had a negative return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 36.62%. The company had revenue of $215.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis.

MAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on The Macerich from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Macerich from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on The Macerich to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.12.

Shares of The Macerich stock opened at $16.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 2.05. The Macerich has a 1 year low of $6.42 and a 1 year high of $25.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.78%.

In related news, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $43,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,914.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven L. Soboroff sold 2,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $37,938.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,730.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in The Macerich by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 104,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 14,824 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Macerich by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,044,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,996 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Macerich in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,189,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of The Macerich by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 72,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 7,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of The Macerich by 230.4% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 331,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 231,168 shares in the last quarter. 72.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Macerich Company Profile

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

Further Reading: What is channel trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Macerich (MAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.