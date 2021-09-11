Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,020 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Avnet were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avnet by 185.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Avnet by 602.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Avnet during the 1st quarter valued at $187,000. Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Avnet during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Avnet during the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. 94.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Avnet alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AVT. TheStreet cut shares of Avnet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Avnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avnet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.25.

Shares of Avnet stock opened at $38.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.52. Avnet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.30 and a twelve month high of $45.43.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 6.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

Further Reading: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.