DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) Shares Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) by 121.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,246 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,017 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in DouYu International were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DOYU. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DouYu International by 324.4% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,573,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731,657 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of DouYu International by 209.4% in the first quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 3,293,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,745 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DouYu International by 191.0% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,484,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630,913 shares during the last quarter. Islet Management LP acquired a new position in DouYu International during the first quarter worth $9,890,000. Finally, Panview Asian Equity Master Fund acquired a new position in DouYu International during the second quarter worth $5,928,000. 28.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DOYU. Zacks Investment Research raised DouYu International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on DouYu International in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.71.

Shares of DouYu International stock opened at $3.68 on Friday. DouYu International Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $2.89 and a 52 week high of $20.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -24.53 and a beta of 0.76.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). DouYu International had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a negative return on equity of 4.69%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

DouYu International Company Profile

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

