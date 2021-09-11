GSA Capital Partners LLP Lowers Stock Holdings in Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL)

GSA Capital Partners LLP trimmed its position in shares of Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) by 36.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,983 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 23,737 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Tellurian were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TELL. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in Tellurian during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,805,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,530,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,661,000 after buying an additional 1,908,814 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 2,561.5% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,275,373 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after buying an additional 1,227,454 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 184.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,795,068 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after buying an additional 1,164,665 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 1,736.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,023,327 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after buying an additional 967,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TELL shares. DNB Markets upgraded Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.40 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded Tellurian from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Tellurian from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tellurian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Tellurian from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.83.

Shares of NASDAQ TELL opened at $2.89 on Friday. Tellurian Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $5.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 2.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.11.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 63.23% and a negative net margin of 173.31%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

