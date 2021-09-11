GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes $170,000 Position in Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 45,052 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRNT. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Ceragon Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ceragon Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ceragon Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Ceragon Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Ceragon Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Ceragon Networks alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CRNT shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Ceragon Networks from $4.50 to $4.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ceragon Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of CRNT opened at $3.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $306.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.88 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.83 and a 200-day moving average of $3.76. Ceragon Networks Ltd. has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $6.90.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $68.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.27 million. Ceragon Networks had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ceragon Networks Ltd. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

About Ceragon Networks

Ceragon Networks Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless backhaul solutions. Its products include radio units, management systems, small cell hauling, packet and hybrid microwave, and long haul solutions. The company was founded on July 23, 1996 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Featured Article: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Ceragon Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceragon Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.