GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 8,886 Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lessened its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 42.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,886 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DRH. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,483,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410,119 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,412,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308,657 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,492,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,359 shares during the period. Capital Growth Management LP bought a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at $15,450,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at $14,121,000.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securities raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Truist raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

Shares of DRH opened at $8.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52-week low of $4.52 and a 52-week high of $11.48.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 28.76% and a negative net margin of 155.43%. On average, research analysts forecast that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

