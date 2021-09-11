GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires New Stake in Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 50,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.07% of Fluent as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Fluent by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,269,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,405,000 after buying an additional 437,773 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Fluent by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 977,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after buying an additional 335,134 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fluent by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 740,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after buying an additional 55,062 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fluent by 701.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 511,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 447,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fluent by 200.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 480,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 320,236 shares in the last quarter. 32.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fluent alerts:

FLNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Fluent from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Fluent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

FLNT stock opened at $2.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $197.53 million, a P/E ratio of -19.38 and a beta of 2.76. Fluent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.50.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $73.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.64 million. Fluent had a negative return on equity of 4.73% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. As a group, analysts expect that Fluent, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Fluent Profile

Fluent, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing services. It operates through Fluent and All Other segments. The Fluent segment include delivering data and performance-based marketing executions. The All Other segment represent the operation results of AdParlor, LLC, a digital advertising solution for social media buying.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.