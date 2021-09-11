GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New Investment in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 14,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,518 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 6,795 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the 1st quarter worth $2,204,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 1,132.1% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 80,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 73,687 shares in the last quarter. 84.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 5,332 shares of Puma Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total transaction of $47,134.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 11,182 shares of company stock worth $93,217 over the last quarter. 19.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on PBYI. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Puma Biotechnology from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Puma Biotechnology from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of PBYI opened at $7.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a one year low of $6.48 and a one year high of $14.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.16 million, a P/E ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.61 and a 200 day moving average of $9.31.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.18. Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 355.42% and a negative net margin of 13.77%. Analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It acquires and develops innovative products for the treatment of various forms of cancer. The company focuses on in-licensing drug candidates that are undergoing or have already completed initial clinical testing for the treatment of cancer and then seek to further develop those drug candidates for commercial use.

