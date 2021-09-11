Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 35,753 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in The Brink’s were worth $4,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Brink’s by 231.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after buying an additional 13,710 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Brink’s by 12.9% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,405,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,393,000 after buying an additional 160,548 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of The Brink’s by 2.2% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Brink’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Brink’s by 3.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 176,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,987,000 after buying an additional 5,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut The Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

In other news, SVP Raphael J. Shemanski sold 11,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $895,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael F. Beech sold 12,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $998,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,466 shares of company stock valued at $2,194,240. 3.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Brink’s stock opened at $73.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.91 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.93. The Brink’s Company has a 52 week low of $38.67 and a 52 week high of $84.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. The Brink’s had a return on equity of 100.82% and a net margin of 0.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Brink’s Company will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. The Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.28%.

About The Brink’s

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, South America and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

