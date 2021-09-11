Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $4.75 Million Holdings in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,665 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $4,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Dillard’s by 536.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Dillard’s by 71.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Dillard’s by 46.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Dillard’s by 20.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Dillard’s during the first quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors own 57.30% of the company’s stock.

Dillard’s stock opened at $193.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $187.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.32. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.54 and a 1-year high of $210.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.82.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $8.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $8.27. Dillard’s had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 29.04%. On average, research analysts forecast that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 23.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Dillard’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -21.98%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DDS. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

