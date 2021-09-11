Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 16.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 75,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,743 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $4,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock opened at $64.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.13 and its 200 day moving average is $63.15. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.03 and a 1 year high of $68.40.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 9.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.01%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PFG shares. boosted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.55.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

Read More: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.