Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 169,340 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 7,130 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Earthstone Energy were worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 65.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,524 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 4,977 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 5.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,811 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 6,175 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 6.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,232 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 6,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Den Berg Management I Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 19.2% in the first quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 56,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 9,055 shares during the last quarter. 39.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ESTE opened at $8.26 on Friday. Earthstone Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.41 and a 1 year high of $13.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.91. The firm has a market cap of $648.71 million, a P/E ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $89.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.37 million. Earthstone Energy had a negative net margin of 11.78% and a positive return on equity of 5.09%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ESTE. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Earthstone Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a C$10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $12.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

