Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 119,129 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 4,373,281 shares.The stock last traded at $109.42 and had previously closed at $110.22.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,083,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,230,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986,515 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 25.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,547,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $768,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,631 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth about $157,214,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 44.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,030,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,825,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,712,694,000 after acquiring an additional 933,427 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

