Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 59,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,852 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invitae were worth $1,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 333,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,241,000 after purchasing an additional 81,283 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 151,954 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 7,874 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,886,498 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $502,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Invitae by 154.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 34,707 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 21,076 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NVTA opened at $31.17 on Friday. Invitae Co. has a 52 week low of $24.16 and a 52 week high of $61.59. The company has a quick ratio of 12.08, a current ratio of 12.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.60.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.20). Invitae had a negative net margin of 149.68% and a negative return on equity of 26.29%. The business had revenue of $116.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.53 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Invitae Co. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 21,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total value of $539,692.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Robert F. Werner sold 15,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total transaction of $381,277.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,805 shares of company stock worth $3,652,475 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NVTA. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Invitae in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark raised Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Invitae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Invitae from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Invitae from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.20.

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

