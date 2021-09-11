78,080 Shares in Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 78,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,955,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Wayside Technology Group by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Wayside Technology Group by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Wayside Technology Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Wayside Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 293,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 41.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wayside Technology Group alerts:

Shares of WSTG opened at $26.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.94 million, a P/E ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 0.83. Wayside Technology Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.33 and a twelve month high of $31.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.28 and a 200-day moving average of $26.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%.

In other Wayside Technology Group news, Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan Geygan purchased 2,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.97 per share, with a total value of $59,301.59. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,172.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wayside Technology Group Company Profile

Wayside Technology Group, Inc engages in the distribution of software developed by others through resellers indirectly to customers. It operates through Distribution and Solutions segments. The Distribution segment distributes technical software to corporate resellers, value added resellers (VARs), consultants and systems integrators worldwide under the names Climb Channel Solutions and Sigma Software Distribution.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG).

Receive News & Ratings for Wayside Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayside Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.