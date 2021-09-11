Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Stock Price Down 4%

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)’s stock price fell 4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $137.31 and last traded at $138.86. 5,425 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,039,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $144.67.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CPRT. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $142.73 and its 200 day moving average is $127.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.89 billion, a PE ratio of 40.69 and a beta of 1.03.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $748.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.93 million. Copart had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total transaction of $11,156,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.21, for a total transaction of $18,097,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 573,293 shares of company stock worth $77,786,349. 12.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Copart during the 2nd quarter worth about $300,576,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Copart by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,041,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $796,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,685 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Copart by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,903,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $514,610,000 after purchasing an additional 877,756 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in Copart by 7,517.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 864,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,945,000 after purchasing an additional 852,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Copart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,657,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

