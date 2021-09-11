Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Trading 4% Higher

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) shares traded up 4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $443.49 and last traded at $439.97. 73,104 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 13,459,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $422.90.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut Moderna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Moderna from $190.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet lowered Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.21.

The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $181.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $353.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.90.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. Moderna had a return on equity of 88.13% and a net margin of 49.79%. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 6457.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.13, for a total transaction of $3,931,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,619,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,712,168.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.40, for a total value of $4,266,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 324,000 shares of company stock valued at $98,624,600 in the last quarter. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 58,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 1st quarter worth about $4,100,000. 55.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

