Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Price Target Cut to C$49.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) had its price target trimmed by National Bank Financial to C$49.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$55.00 to C$49.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. CIBC restated an outperform rating and set a C$46.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Endeavour Mining has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$45.58.

EDV stock opened at C$29.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$7.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$29.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$27.80. Endeavour Mining has a one year low of C$23.12 and a one year high of C$39.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.11.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. Endeavour Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.76%.

Endeavour Mining Company Profile

Endeavour Mining Plc operates as a gold producer in West Africa. Its operating assets located in Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, and Burkina Faso, as well as a portfolio of development projects and exploration assets in the Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa. Endeavour Mining Plc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

