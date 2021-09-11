National Bankshares Cuts Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) Price Target to C$5.00

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) had its price objective decreased by National Bankshares from C$5.25 to C$5.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CMMC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining to C$5.25 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a report on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Copper Mountain Mining from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$4.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Copper Mountain Mining presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$5.09.

Shares of TSE CMMC opened at C$3.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.41 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.39. The company has a market cap of C$690.53 million and a PE ratio of 6.41. Copper Mountain Mining has a 52-week low of C$0.88 and a 52-week high of C$5.07.

In other Copper Mountain Mining news, insider Zeta Resources Limited sold 50,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.74, for a total transaction of C$186,890.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,299,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$143,156,420.56. Insiders have sold 306,400 shares of company stock worth $1,145,007 in the last ninety days.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

