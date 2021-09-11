Air Canada (TSE:AC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Air Canada (TSE:AC) in a report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a C$25.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ATB Capital set a C$25.45 price objective on shares of Air Canada in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$25.45 price objective on shares of Air Canada in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$27.82.

Air Canada stock opened at C$23.57 on Friday. Air Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$14.48 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.00. The stock has a market cap of C$8.43 billion and a PE ratio of -1.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$24.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$25.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,209.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The company reported C($3.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($2.54) by C($0.52). The company had revenue of C$837.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$859.45 million. As a group, analysts predict that Air Canada will post -0.0400505 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Air Canada news, Senior Officer Craig Landry sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.29, for a total value of C$214,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$414,376.65.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

