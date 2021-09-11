Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Price Target Raised to C$12.00 at TD Securities

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and issued a C$13.50 price objective on shares of Bird Construction in a report on Friday. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Bird Construction from a sector perform rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday, August 27th. Laurentian increased their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial reiterated a $10.00 rating and issued a C$11.50 price target (up from C$10.00) on shares of Bird Construction in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Bird Construction to C$11.75 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Bird Construction has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$11.82.

Shares of TSE BDT opened at C$10.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.71. Bird Construction has a 12 month low of C$5.92 and a 12 month high of C$10.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$550.37 million and a PE ratio of 10.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.11.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.39%.

About Bird Construction

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

