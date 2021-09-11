Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) by 73.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 83,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,450 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Gladstone Land were worth $2,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LAND. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Land during the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Gladstone Land by 56.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Gladstone Land by 33.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new position in Gladstone Land during the first quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Gladstone Land by 6.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LAND. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gladstone Land has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.70.

Gladstone Land stock opened at $22.34 on Friday. Gladstone Land Co. has a 52-week low of $13.55 and a 52-week high of $26.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.53 and a 200-day moving average of $22.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $699.85 million, a P/E ratio of -65.71, a PEG ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.27). Gladstone Land had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.36%. On average, research analysts expect that Gladstone Land Co. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0451 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. Gladstone Land’s payout ratio is 84.38%.

Gladstone Land Profile

Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

