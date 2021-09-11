Arizona State Retirement System Takes $389,000 Position in Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY)

Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 26,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BFLY. Fosun International Ltd bought a new position in shares of Butterfly Network in the first quarter valued at approximately $180,361,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Butterfly Network in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,969,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Butterfly Network during the first quarter worth $80,361,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Butterfly Network during the first quarter worth $78,420,000. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new stake in Butterfly Network during the first quarter worth $30,770,000. Institutional investors own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Butterfly Network alerts:

Separately, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Butterfly Network in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of Butterfly Network stock opened at $12.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.90. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.20 and a 12 month high of $29.13.

Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.22. On average, research analysts anticipate that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Butterfly Network news, COO David Perri sold 75,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total value of $837,297.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Butterfly Network Profile

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Butterfly Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Butterfly Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.