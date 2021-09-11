Arizona State Retirement System Buys Shares of 26,888 Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY)

Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BFLY. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Butterfly Network in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Butterfly Network in the first quarter valued at $34,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Butterfly Network in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Butterfly Network in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Butterfly Network in the second quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO David Perri sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $840,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Butterfly Network stock opened at $12.75 on Friday. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.20 and a 52 week high of $29.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.90.

Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.22. Equities research analysts predict that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Butterfly Network in a research report on Tuesday.

Butterfly Network Company Profile

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

