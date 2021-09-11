Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 1,900 Shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,761 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Green Plains were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Green Plains by 31.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Green Plains by 4,114.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Green Plains by 114.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,663 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Green Plains by 35.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,634 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter.

GPRE opened at $35.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.79 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Green Plains Inc. has a one year low of $11.91 and a one year high of $38.53.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $724.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.41 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. The business’s revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Green Plains Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michelle Mapes sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $61,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,586,665.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $50,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 77,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,604,524.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GPRE shares. Bank of America started coverage on Green Plains in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Green Plains from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Green Plains from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Green Plains from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Green Plains in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Green Plains has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.

