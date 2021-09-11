APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lowered its holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,790 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in APA were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in APA during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in APA by 57.2% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank grew its position in APA by 316.4% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in APA by 3,220.8% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in APA during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

In other APA news, Director Chansoo Joung sold 20,000 shares of APA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $381,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,285 shares in the company, valued at $481,932.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on APA shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of APA from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of APA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 25th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of APA from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Johnson Rice raised shares of APA from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of APA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, June 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, APA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.41.

Shares of APA stock opened at $18.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.79. APA Co. has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $24.30. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 4.94.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.13. APA had a net margin of 11.43% and a negative return on equity of 145.33%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.74) earnings per share. APA’s quarterly revenue was up 137.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

