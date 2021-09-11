Creative Planning Sells 96,465 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Creative Planning cut its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,780 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 96,465 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 115.2% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,989 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Sara Bay Financial purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MRO shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.65.

Shares of MRO stock opened at $11.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.33, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.91. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $3.73 and a 1 year high of $14.33.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 14.27% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. Marathon Oil’s quarterly revenue was up 320.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -17.24%.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

