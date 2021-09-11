Creative Planning Sells 66 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Creative Planning cut its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XLG. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 10,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 19,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,801,000 after acquiring an additional 7,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF stock opened at $343.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $339.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $318.51. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $249.34 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

