Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) Shares Gap Up to $17.93

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.93, but opened at $18.50. Spero Therapeutics shares last traded at $18.45, with a volume of 563 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.20.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.90. The company has a market cap of $588.93 million, a PE ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 1.52.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.14. Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.74% and a negative net margin of 411.53%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Spero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Spero Therapeutics news, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc purchased 22,982 shares of Spero Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.55 per share, with a total value of $380,352.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 91,773 shares of company stock valued at $1,625,239 in the last three months. 13.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPRO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Spero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Spero Therapeutics by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 250,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after acquiring an additional 19,188 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Spero Therapeutics by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Spero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Spero Therapeutics by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 27,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 5,703 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.93% of the company’s stock.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPRO)

Spero Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant, or MDR, bacterial infections. Its pipeline product candidates include SPR994, SPR741, and SPR206. The company was founded by Ankit A.

