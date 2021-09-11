Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) CEO Sells $2,031,500.00 in Stock

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) CEO Virginia Drosos sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.26, for a total value of $2,031,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of SIG stock opened at $76.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.60. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 1 year low of $16.56 and a 1 year high of $88.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $1.88. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 5.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 101.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.13) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.12%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 228.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the first quarter worth about $79,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the second quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the second quarter worth about $217,000. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. increased their target price on Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet raised Signet Jewelers from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.40.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

