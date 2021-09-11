Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Now Covered by Analysts at Cowen

Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) in a research note published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler restated a hold rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $130.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Beyond Meat from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $125.47.

Beyond Meat stock opened at $112.90 on Friday. Beyond Meat has a 1-year low of $99.86 and a 1-year high of $221.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.86 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 17.68, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.51.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $149.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.24 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 20.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.78%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Beyond Meat will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Beyond Meat news, insider Beth Moskowitz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.87, for a total value of $455,610.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,812 shares in the company, valued at $2,249,498.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.25, for a total transaction of $761,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,358. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BYND. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 175.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Beyond Meat by 396.4% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

