Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Price Target Lowered to $65.00 at Oppenheimer

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) had its price objective reduced by Oppenheimer from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

APLS has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wedbush cut shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:APLS opened at $34.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.13. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $27.50 and a 1-year high of $73.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.42.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($1.02). The firm had revenue of $0.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Federico Grossi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.84, for a total value of $30,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,396,871.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.61, for a total transaction of $410,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 875,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,463,665.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,194,708 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $30,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $68,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

